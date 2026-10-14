Olivier Giroud opens up on 'special' Emirates return despite Arsenal thrashing Lille

The 40-year-old forward made his return to North London on Tuesday night as Lille faced the Gunners in a high-stakes Champions League encounter. Although he started on the bench, his introduction in the 78th minute sparked a wave of nostalgic applause from the home crowd, proving that his contributions to the club are still held in high regard. During his five-and-a-half-year stint at the club between 2012 and 2018, Giroud established himself as a reliable goalscorer and a fan favourite.

His return was marked by a poignant atmosphere that transcended the competitive nature of the game. Reflecting on the reception after the final whistle, the veteran striker admitted he was deeply touched by the environment inside the stadium. "The fans were great tonight. Those from Lille, who sang my famous song. Those from Arsenal too, of course. I took the time to do a little lap of the stadium, it was great," he told Canal+, as quoted by Foot Mercato.