'I'm upset we let him go' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer angered by Man Utd's sale of Scott McTominay but proud of Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire's continuity
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got "upset" when Manchester United sold Scott McTominay but is proud to see Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire continue at the club.
- Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021
- Admitted that he still watches Man Utd play
- Believes Man Utd should not have sold McTominay