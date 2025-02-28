'I'm upset we let him go' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer angered by Man Utd's sale of Scott McTominay but proud of Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire's continuity

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got "upset" when Manchester United sold Scott McTominay but is proud to see Bruno Fernandes & Harry Maguire continue at the club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021

Admitted that he still watches Man Utd play

Believes Man Utd should not have sold McTominay Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱