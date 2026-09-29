Official statement: Premier League finds Manchester City guilty of 115 financial charges

The governing body clarified the massive scale of the financial irregularities, which exceeded £900 million. The statement noted: "The purpose of these schemes was found to have been to artificially inflate the club’s revenues, and reduce its costs, by more than £900 million during the affected period, to appear to comply with financial rules. The consequence of this, as the Commission found, was that the club filed misstated accounts and concealed the true state of its finances from its auditors and football regulators. The Commission concluded that ‘by its conduct the club clearly intended to circumvent the PL Rules‘."

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters commented on the severity of the situation, stating: "The core decision establishes the facts of what happened at Manchester City during this period. It details how the club systematically broke Premier League Rules for nearly a decade."

Masters added: "This disciplinary case, and this decision, are the most significant in Premier League history." Furthermore, the commission revealed that during the four-year investigation, the club "committed multiple breaches of its duties of co-operation and utmost good faith towards the League," concluding that Manchester City had "made concerted efforts to stop and frustrate the PL investigation."