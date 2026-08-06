AFP
OFFICIAL: Mohamed Salah signs two-year contract with Trabzonspor
Salah completes stunning Trabzonspor switch
Salah has officially signed a two-year contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor following his summer departure from Liverpool. The 34-year-old winger arrived in the coastal city of Trabzon on Wednesday to finalise the highly anticipated agreement. The Super Lig outfit officially confirmed the blockbuster deal on Thursday, instantly ending significant global speculation over his future. Salah arrives in Turkey as a high-profile free agent ahead of the upcoming European campaign.
His move marks the definitive end of an incredible nine-year spell on Merseyside. He departs English football having firmly established himself as one of the most prolific attackers in Premier League history.
- AFP
An incredible welcome for the Egyptian
Salah was greeted by thousands of passionate Trabzonspor supporters upon landing at the airport. The veteran winger, already proudly wearing his new club's shirt, was visibly moved by the overwhelming reception.
Speaking during his vibrant welcome ceremony, the 34-year-old quickly outlined his lofty ambitions. "I am very happy to be in this incredible environment. I don't remember seeing anything like this before," Salah said. "There are 25,000 people here, this is incredible! I haven't seen anything like it," he added. "I've been successful everywhere. I want to experience success at Trabzonspor too."
Leaving a legendary legacy at Anfield
Salah ultimately leaves Liverpool after registering an astonishing 257 goals and 123 assists in 442 appearances across all competitions. The Egyptian forward helped the Reds secure two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, and a Carabao Cup. His final season at Anfield proved surprisingly difficult as Liverpool dropped down the table and his form noticeably dipped. Salah scored just seven league goals in 27 appearances, failing to reach double digits for the very first time in his decorated Liverpool career.
However, he remains a talismanic figure on the international stage. Salah recently captained Egypt to the 2026 World Cup round of 16, where they surrendered a two-goal lead to suffer a narrow 3-2 defeat against reigning champions Argentina.
- AFP
Chasing more silverware in the Super Lig
Trabzonspor will officially present their new superstar to the supporters at their 41,000-capacity Papara Park stadium at 7.30pm local time on Thursday evening.
Salah will rapidly integrate into a squad that finished third in the Super Lig last season. They ended the domestic campaign just eight points behind champions Galatasaray, whilst also securing silverware by lifting the Turkish Cup.
The legendary attacker's arrival provides a massive boost as Trabzonspor prepare to navigate Europa League football this term. Supporters will desperately hope his proven, world-class quality can inspire them to a first league title since the 2021-22 campaign.
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