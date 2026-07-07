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Official: Ex-Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior returns to management as he lands new job almost three months after being sacked by Blues
Rosenior officially joins Paris FC
The newly-appointed head coach has put pen to paper on a deal that is understood to include an option for a further season. He takes the reins from Antoine Kombouare, who successfully stabilised the team and guided them to an 11th-place finish in the French top flight last term. This move marks the tactician's second managerial stint in the country following his spell at Strasbourg.
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New manager outlines vision
The club hierarchy, backed by the Arnault family and Red Bull, were deeply impressed by the Englishman's track record and strong leadership qualities. Sporting director Marco Neppe expressed his firm confidence that the manager's demanding, modern style would successfully elevate the team to a higher competitive level.
Regarding the appointment, Neppe said: "Liam Rosenior embodies all the qualities we were looking for. He is a modern, demanding manager, recognised for his ability to develop both individual players and the team as a whole.
"Beyond his tactical expertise, we were particularly impressed by his leadership qualities and his ability to unite a squad around a clear vision. I am convinced that he has everything it takes to succeed at Paris FC, and I wish him every success in this new chapter of his career."
Rosenior expressed his delight to the club's official media: "I'm so happy to be the new coach of Paris FC. I can't wait to get started with the players. I want my team to enjoy playing football, to show and express themselves and play with intensity and enthusiasm. That's what I'm about and hopefully I can bring that to this club."
Ambitious capital city project
Rosenior's managerial reputation in France remains incredibly high following his spell at RC Strasbourg, where he secured a seventh-place finish and UEFA Conference League qualification with Europe's youngest squad. His valuable English experience with Hull City and Derby County, alongside a proven track record of nurturing youth talent, factored heavily into his appointment.
Meanwhile, his former employers Chelsea have since named Xabi Alonso as their sixth permanent manager in four years under BlueCo ownership.
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Imminent domestic test looms
Rosenior will take charge of his first training session on Thursday before leading his side into the 2026-27 Ligue 1 opener away at Troyes on Saturday, August 22. With significant financial backing behind him, the manager's primary objective will be to push the team well beyond last season's mid-table finish. He must quickly establish tactical consistency across the squad before the summer transfer window closes and competitive fixtures get underway.
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