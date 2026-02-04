Getty Images Sport
NYCFC deal for Moussa Sylla from Schalke 04 collapses amid medical dispute
- Getty Images Sport
Transfer collapses late
According to The Athletic, Mali international forward Moussa Sylla will not be joining New York City FC, after a proposed move to MLS collapsed at a late stage. The 26-year-old will instead return to Schalke, a development that has left the 2. Bundesliga leaders are openly frustrated with how the situation unfolded.
- Getty Images Sport
Medical dispute cited
Schalke sporting director Frank Baumann publicly criticized NYCFC, stating that all agreements had already been finalized. According to Baumann, contracts were negotiated and signed before the deal unraveled over what the MLS club deemed a failed medical examination - a claim Schalke strongly disputes.
“We are irritated by the behavior of New York City FC,” Baumann said in a statement. “From our perspective, there is no justification for declaring the medical failed. Moussa is healthy, fit, and capable of playing at the highest level for many more years. We will strongly contest this characterization to protect the player.”
- Getty Images Sport
Schalke claim NYCFC aimed for last minute change
Baumann also revealed that the situation shifted unexpectedly late in the process, with discussions moving from a permanent transfer to a proposed loan with options - a scenario Schalke deemed unacceptable. NYCFC declined to comment on the matter, according to The Athletic.
- Getty Images
NYCFC seek alternatives
With the move now off, NYCFC are turning their attention to alternative options as they continue their search for a center forward. Sylla had been expected to occupy one of the club’s Designated Player slots.
On the field, Sylla has been productive in Germany this season, recording four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga. He is coming off a career-best campaign in which he scored 16 goals last season.
Advertisement