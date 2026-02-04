Goal.com
Alejandro Orellana

NYCFC deal for Moussa Sylla from Schalke 04 collapses amid medical dispute

New York City FC’s proposed move for Mali international Moussa Sylla collapsed late, sending the 26-year-old back to Schalke. The German club blasted NYCFC over a disputed medical, insisting contracts were signed, and insisting the striker is fit. With the deal off, NYCFC will pivot as Schalke keep a key scorer. The striker was set to be a Designated Player before talks unraveled abruptly, publicly.

    Transfer collapses late

    According to The Athletic, Mali international forward Moussa Sylla will not be joining New York City FC, after a proposed move to MLS collapsed at a late stage. The 26-year-old will instead return to Schalke, a development that has left the 2. Bundesliga leaders are openly frustrated with how the situation unfolded.

    Medical dispute cited

    Schalke sporting director Frank Baumann publicly criticized NYCFC, stating that all agreements had already been finalized. According to Baumann, contracts were negotiated and signed before the deal unraveled over what the MLS club deemed a failed medical examination - a claim Schalke strongly disputes.

    “We are irritated by the behavior of New York City FC,” Baumann said in a statement. “From our perspective, there is no justification for declaring the medical failed. Moussa is healthy, fit, and capable of playing at the highest level for many more years. We will strongly contest this characterization to protect the player.”

    Schalke claim NYCFC aimed for last minute change

    Baumann also revealed that the situation shifted unexpectedly late in the process, with discussions moving from a permanent transfer to a proposed loan with options - a scenario Schalke deemed unacceptable. NYCFC declined to comment on the matter, according to The Athletic.

    NYCFC seek alternatives

    With the move now off, NYCFC are turning their attention to alternative options as they continue their search for a center forward. Sylla had been expected to occupy one of the club’s Designated Player slots.

    On the field, Sylla has been productive in Germany this season, recording four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga. He is coming off a career-best campaign in which he scored 16 goals last season.

