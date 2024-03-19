NXGN 2023 women's GFXGOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

NXGN: Jaedyn Shaw, Alyssa Thompson and where 2023's best women's football wonderkids are now

Women's footballWorld CupLiga FBundesligaDivision 1NWSLChampions LeagueWSLL1 LeagueReal Madrid FemeninoColombiaNTV Tokyo Verdy BelezaJapanBrazilWieke KapteinBarcelonaSpainNetherlandsBayern MunichGermanyReimsCameroonEredivisieAlyssa ThompsonJaedyn ShawSan Diego Wave FCAngel City FCUSASerie A FemminileChiara BeccariJuventusItalyHaley BugejaMaltaOrlando PrideFleury Merogis U.SFranceChelsea FC WomenDamallsvenskanToppserienSigne GaupsetNorwayBrannUgandaBordeauxAtletico Madrid FemeninoPortland ThornsFC RosengaardSwedenMexicoPachucaNigeriaLiga MX Femenil

GOAL selected the 20 best talents in women’s football born on or after January 1, 2004 – but where are they now?

Every year, GOAL releases its NXGN lists, highlighting the best young talents in world football. After starting with the men’s game in 2016, the first women’s list was published in 2020, with many of its alumni having already gone on to achieve incredible things.

And so after the NXGN 2024 list was revealed, here’s a look at where the wonderkids of 2023 are today:

NB: In 2023, the NXGN players were not ranked. However, the elite players were dubbed the 'NXGN Nine'. As such, the players are listed alphabetically, with the 'NXGN Nine' closing out the list.

