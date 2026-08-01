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NWSL reportedly planning earliest-ever season start in 2027 to accommodate World Cup
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NWSL schedule changes are coming?
In April, the NWSL Board of Governors agreed to retain the league’s spring-to-fall calendar through 2030. The reported adjustment would keep that broader framework intact while moving the start of the 2027 campaign forward by roughly a month.
The NWSL has never opened a season this early. Under the proposed schedule, clubs would report for preseason in January before kicking off on Feb. 11. The league would then pause for the World Cup, which runs from June 24 through July 25, before returning to complete the season and stage the playoffs and championship in November.
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The schedule saga continues
Less than three months ago, the league's board voted on keeping the schedule as is through 2030.
"The National Women's Soccer League will continue to operate under its current spring-to-fall schedule through 2028, 2029, and 2030," the league said in a statement.
"Following extensive evaluation and close collaboration with key stakeholders, we have made the deliberate decision to maintain our existing competition calendar for this period. This decision reflects our confidence in the strong momentum and growth the league has achieved under its current structure, and our commitment to providing stability for everyone invested in the NWSL's success."
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What do the players think?
The NWSL Players Association has previously raised concerns about potential calendar changes, particularly their impact on player health and safety, infrastructure and professional standards.
When the NWSL Board of Governors voted in April to retain its spring-to-fall schedule through 2030, NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke praised the stability provided by the decision while outlining the union’s priorities for any future discussions.
“NWSL has made the right decision to provide stability and certainty over the calendar footprint for the next several years,” Burke said. “Throughout this process, Players made clear that any discussion about the calendar must prioritize Player health and safety, infrastructure [including training and match facilities], and professional standards necessary to compete at the highest level. The NWSLPA remains committed to working with NWSL to foster the conditions necessary for its continued growth.”
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What comes next?
The NWSL has most recently paused for the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. The season has returned since the end of the tournament, and the league is currently in Week 14 action.
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