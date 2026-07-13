Goal.com
Live

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Ary Borges, Angel CityGetty
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Angel City stun league-leading San Diego Wave, Trinity Rodman fires Washington Spirit to No. 1 and Racing Louisville hit rock bottom

NWSL
Angel City FC
Bay FC
Boston Legacy FC
Chicago Stars
Denver Summit FC
Gotham FC
Houston Dash
Kansas City Current
North Carolina Courage
Orlando Pride
Portland Thorns
Racing Louisville
San Diego Wave FC
Seattle Reign FC
Utah Royals
Washington Spirit
T. Rodman

Angel City shocked San Diego, Seattle claimed Cascadia bragging rights and Washington rose to the top of GOAL’s latest ranking of all 16 NWSL teams.

It was Rivalry Week in the National Women’s Soccer League, and between the Cascadia Classic and the SoCal Showdown, the stakes were high across the league.

The Cascadia Classic featured the Portland Thorns and Seattle Reign, with the Reign cruising to a 2-0 win behind goals from Ryanne Brown and Maddie Mercado. The SoCal Showdown delivered perhaps the biggest upset of the weekend, as Angel City stunned the league-leading San Diego Wave, 2-0.

Angel City entered Week 11 with one of the league’s worst records at 5-6-1. Call it the Ally Sentnor effect or simply some new energy in the midfield, but the Los Angeles side produced a nearly perfect first half, scoring twice before holding firm to secure all three points at Snapdragon Stadium.

Despite the defeat, the Wave remain atop the NWSL table with 28 points. The Washington Spirit climbed into second following Portland’s loss to Seattle, while also collecting three points of their own with a road win over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday.

It wasn’t just the rivalry matches that brought the drama. Sunday’s final game of the weekend saw the Denver Summit and Houston Dash play to a 2-2 draw that featured several spectacular goals.

Denver’s Yazmeen Ryan opened the scoring in the 14th minute, dribbling through multiple defenders before finding space at the top of the box and curling a long-range finish into the upper-right corner.

The Dash responded just one minute later. Houston launched a quick counterattack and played a perfectly weighted ball over the top of Denver’s backline, allowing Kat Rader to finish and send the teams into halftime level at 1-1.

As things stand, just one point separates the top three teams. The Wave lead the table with 28 points, while the Spirit and Thorns sit just behind them on 27. Three more teams are tied on 24 points: Gotham FC in fourth, the Utah Royals in fifth and the Kansas City Current in sixth.

With NWSL Rivalry Week now behind us, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...

  • Racing LouisvilleGetty Images

    16Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville’s slide continued at home, where Bay FC handed them their 10th defeat in 13 matches. With only seven points, Racing remain rooted to the bottom and are beginning to lose contact with the teams above them.

    • Advertisement
  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    15Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: Chicago were shut out in a 2-0 road loss to Boston and remain second from bottom with a 4-10-0 record. With nearby teams beginning to pick up points, the Stars risk being cut adrift.

  • Boston Legacy FCGetty

    14Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: Boston won the battle between two of the league’s bottom teams, collecting three valuable points against Chicago. It may not transform their season, but a clean sheet and victory over a direct rival represent meaningful progress for the expansion side.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    13Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: It wasn’t just the rivalry matches that brought the drama. Sunday’s final game saw the Denver Summit and Houston Dash play to an entertaining 2-2 draw, highlighted by one of the goals of the weekend from Yazmeen Ryan.

    Ryan opened the scoring in the 14th minute, dribbling past multiple defenders before finding space at the top of the box and curling a long-range finish into the upper-right corner. Houston responded just one minute later, with Kat Rader finishing a perfectly weighted ball over Denver’s backline.

  • Malia Berkely, Houston DashGetty Images

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Houston responded immediately after falling behind and battled for a point in Denver. The Dash showed resilience on the road, but they will need to begin turning draws into wins to climb toward the playoff places.

  • Keira Barry Bay FC 2026Bay FC

    11Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Bay FC collected all three points on the road against Racing Louisville, snapping back from last week’s setback and moving in the right direction.

  • Final Match - Teal Rising Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    10Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Kansas City’s three-place fall reflects how comprehensively they were beaten by Orlando. A 3-0 defeat against a fellow contender exposed a concerning gap between the Current and one of the league’s strongest sides.

  • Angel CityGetty Images

    9Angel City

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Won 2-0 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: Angel City earned a statement 2-0 rivalry win over San Diego, showing they can frustrate one of the league's best teams while finishing their chances. The victory gives them momentum and a valuable boost in the playoff race.

  • Jordyn Bugg Seattle ReignGetty Images

    8Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Seattle claimed bragging rights with a convincing 2-0 win over Portland in the Cascadia rivalry. The clean sheet and strong performance provide a major confidence boost moving forward.

  • Lizbeth Ovalle Orlando Pride 2025Getty Images

    7Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Orlando earned a marquee victory over Kansas City, reinforcing its place among the league's elite. Barbra Banda still holds the lead in the Golden Boot race with 12 goals in 13 games played.

  • Angel City FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Portland dropped a 2-0 rivalry match to Seattle and never found a consistent attacking rhythm. The loss is a setback in a crowded playoff race and puts added importance on the next few fixtures.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    5North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: The Courage were shut out 2-0 by Washington and struggled to break down the Spirit's defense. They'll need to rediscover their attacking rhythm to avoid falling further behind in the playoff picture.

  • Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    4Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Utah briefly took the lead but ultimately fell 3-1 to Gotham after the champions took control. The Royals showed flashes but couldn't sustain their performance against one of the league's strongest sides.

  • Gotham FCGetty Images

    3Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Gotham handled Utah 3-1 behind another clinical performance from Esther González. The defending champions continue to look like one of the league's most complete teams heading into another busy stretch.

  • Makenzy Robbe, San Diego WaveGetty Images

    2San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Angel City FC

    Ramifications: San Diego suffered a surprising 2-0 home defeat to Angel City in rivalry week. The Wave remain near the top of the league but will look to quickly regroup after an uncharacteristically quiet attacking display.

  • Washington SpiritScoreplay

    1Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 2-0 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Washington earned an impressive 2-0 road win over North Carolina behind goals from Leicy Santos and Trinity Rodman. The Spirit continue to look like a legitimate contender with stars producing in big moments.