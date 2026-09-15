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Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Boston Legacy shock the Washington Spirit at Audi Field, while Ashley Sanchez keeps her scoring magic alive for the North Carolina Courage

NWSL

Another weekend of chaos across the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), from the Boston Legacy shocking the Washington Spirit to a six-goal game between Angel City and Denver Summit FC.

It was yet another weekend of chaos across the National Women's Soccer League. Good news for the neutrals, less so for anyone hoping the playoff picture would start to clear up.

From San Diego Wave holding North Carolina Courage to just one goal in a thrilling 2-1 win, to Chicago Stars earning a point against Portland Thorns in a 1-1 draw, there was plenty to take in. Then came Boston Legacy, stunning Washington Spirit 3-0 at Audi Field and adding another twist to a race that still feels far from settled.

Gotham FC remain at the top with 48 points after getting back to winning ways Friday evening, defeating Racing Louisville 2-1. Chicago, meanwhile, are still at the bottom with 17 points despite their draw with the Thorns. And while Boston are showing signs they could climb into playoff contention, they still have ground to make up from 13th place.

Denver Summit, the other expansion side to join the NWSL this year, delivered plenty of entertainment against Angel City, too. Both teams scored three goals apiece, but neither could find the winner in a back-and-forth draw.

With six games left for each team, every point matters - whether they're chasing the Shield or trying to sneak into the playoffs. After another weekend that kept everyone guessing, GOAL has the latest NWSL Power Rankings...

  • Bay FCScoreplay

    16Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 2-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: Bay FC can't quite figure it out, even with lots of changes and young talent. Seattle Reign FC just looked better all around and handed the Bay their 13th loss of the season.

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  • Chicago StarsScoreplay

    15Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Credit to the Stars for earning a point against a very good Portland side. Even with the draw, the Stars are still a ways away from even being in contention for the playoffs.

  • Racing LouisvilleScoreplay

    14Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville had a big test playing Gotham and after going down 1-0 after just eight minutes of play, Kayla Fischer equalized for Racing. This team has struggled all season to get goals, and have a lot of work to do to get into a playoff spot. As of now, they are in 14th place with just 23 points.

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  • Houston DashScoreplay

    13Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs. Utah Royals

    Ramifications: It was another frustrating weekend for Houston, who have now lost four straight, three by a 1-0 scoreline. The Dash failed to register a shot on target against Utah, and Mina Tanaka's second-half goal was enough to leave them empty-handed again.

    Changes followed off the field, too, with head coach Fabrice Gautrat dismissed and technical director Twila Kilgore departing. Interim coach Jaime Frias now has six games to help 12th-place Houston find some momentum, but getting the attack going will have to come first.

  • Boston LegacyScoreplay

    12Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Boston Legacy had the performance of the weekend, stunning the Spirit 3-0 at Audi Field. All of the Legacy's goals came after the 80th minute and credit to forward Amanda Gutierres who scored a brace in the 94th and 96th minute.

  • Orlando PrideScoreplay

    11Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs. Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: A point against Kansas City was welcome, but keeping Barbra Banda through 2029 was the bigger win for Orlando. The forward offered another reminder of why, scoring against the Current to take her tally to 16 goals in 20 games and stay second in the Golden Boot race. Banda continues to carry much of the scoring load for the Pride - now they need more players to help her out.

  • Kansas City CurrentScoreplay

    10Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: Drew 2-2 vs. Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: Kansas City picked up a point against Orlando to close out a week of change behind the scenes, with sporting director Vlatko Andonovski departing the club. Chris Armas remains in charge on the sideline, and his team sits seventh with 38 points. The Current are still in the playoff picture, but they'll need more than draws to make these final six games count.

  • Seattle Reign FCScoreplay

    9Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Won 2-0 vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: The Seattle Reign took care of business, defeating Bay FC 2-0 over the weekend. The Reign are one of those teams that is sneakily very good, and even though they are in eighth place currently, they can easily secure a higher spot in their final six matches.

  • imago-sport-1082990555.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    8Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: 3-3 Draw vs Angel City

    Ramifications: Lindsey Heaps scored and the Denver Summit put on an entertaining match against Angel City. The Summit are piecing together wins when it matters and are now in 10th place in the standings with 31 points. A couple more wins or even draws, and they will make the playoffs.

  • Angel City FCScoreplay

    7Angel City

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: 3-3 Draw vs Denver Summit

    Ramifications: The attacking-minded Angel City seems to be finding their rhythm, at least when it comes to goals. Angel City scored three goals against the Denver Summit with three different goal scorers. Angel City still have quite a bit of work to do to climb the league standings, as they currently sit in ninth place.

  • Portland ThornsGetty Images

    6Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: A strange result for the Thorns, although a point is a point and every single one counts. The Thorns' lone goal came off of a Chicago Stars own goal, and the draw puts Portland in sixth place in the league standings.

  • Utah RoyalsScoreplay

    5Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: All the credit to the Utah Royals for pulling together wins even when it's not pretty. The Royals defeated the Dash 1-0 thanks to a goal from Japanese midfielder Mina Tanaka.

  • Washington SpiritGetty Images

    4Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: A slightly disastrous result for the Spirit. To concede all three goals late in the second half and drop three points at home has to sting, and they will need to regroup before they face the Chicago Stars on Sunday.

  • Laila Harbert San Diego Wave 2026Getty Images

    3San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: The San Diego Wave showed off, beating the North Carolina Courage 2-1 thanks to a goal from Gia Corley and Mel Barcenas. The Wave are now in fourth place in the league standings with 42 points.

  • North Carolina CourageScoreplay

    2North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs. San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: It had to be Ashley Sanchez if it was anyone for North Carolina to score. Although the Courage dropped this match 2-1 to the San Diego Wave, they are still in a prime position to make a late playoff run.

  • Gotham FCScoreplay

    1Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: Won 2-1 vs. Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: Gotham took care of business thanks to a goal from Jaedyn Shaw and Gia Reiten, who scored her first goal for the Bats. After dropping three points last weekend and losing after a 10-game unbeaten streak, Gotham FC got a boost with their 2-1 victory over Racing Louisville.