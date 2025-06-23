NWSL Power Rankings: As the international summer break nears, the Kansas City Current continue electric ways, winning their sixth straight

Who's hot, who's not? INDIVISA ranks all 14 teams across the National Women's Soccer League

The NWSL goes on a brief summer break until the beginning of August, and the last weekend of games was packed with excitement. The Kansas City Current continue to roll, earning their sixth straight win of the season.

Racing Louisville shocked the Orlando Pride, handing the reigning NWSL champs just their fourth loss of the season. Angel City continues to search for an answer after going winless in five straight, as do Utah and Chicago, who have long winning droughts.

The Golden Boot race is heating up, as Gotham FC's Esther Gonzalez sits at the top with 10 goals. Right behind her is Temwa Chawinga and Barbra Banda, with eight goals each.

So, who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? INDIVISA presents the latest 2025 NWSL Power Rankings.