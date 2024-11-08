NWSL Playoffs: Marta and top-seeded Orlando Pride, Mallory Swanson's Chicago Red Stars, Trinity Rodman's Washington Spirit all begin battle for crown

INDIVISA previews the 2024 NWSL Playoffs with key players to watch, bold predictions ahead of opening-round matches

The 2024 NWSL Playoffs begin his weekend, with eight teams battling for glory. Reigning champions Gotham FC are in the mix, as are Sophia Smith's Portland Thorns, whom they face in Round One.

2024 NWSL Golden Boot winner Temwa Chawinga and the Kansas City Current are set to play Ashley Sanchez and the North Carolina Courage, while Barbra Banda and the Orlando Pride will take on Mallory Swanson and the Chicago Red Stars. In the final first round contest, Trinity Rodman's Washington Spirit are set to clash with newcomers Bay FC, who made the playoffs in their inaugural NWSL season.

INDIVISA takes a look at how each team can find advance.