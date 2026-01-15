Denver Summit, Boston Legacy set for debuts as Washington Spirit open NWSL’s 2026 season: Six takeaways from schedule release

The 2025 NWSL Championship runner-up Washington Spirit will host the Portland Thorns FC at Audi Field to open the 2026 season on Friday, March 13. One key question entering opening night is the availability of USWNT star Trinity Rodman, who is currently a free agent.

Portland, meanwhile, recently re-signed USWNT forward Sophia Wilson to a new contract through the end of the year. Wilson has been on maternity leave but has returned to training, putting her status for the opening weekend in focus as well.

Opening-weekend action continues Saturday with expansion side Boston Legacy FC hosting defending champions Gotham FC at Gillette Stadium. The day also features a tripleheader highlighted by Denver Summit FC beginning its inaugural campaign on the road against Bay FC.

The weekend concludes Sunday with a doubleheader, as Orlando Pride face Seattle Reign FC and Angel City FC take on Chicago Stars FC.

The 2026 NWSL season features 16 teams and includes 248 regular-season matches, along with seven postseason games and the NWSL Challenge Cup, presented by e.l.f.