Aditya Gokhale

Nottingham Forest owner Vangelis Marinakis to face trial for alleged involvement with criminal organisations and inciting sports violence

Nottingham ForestOlympiacosPremier LeagueSuper League

Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos owner Vangelis Marinakis is reportedly set to face trial in Greece for his alleged ties with criminal organisations.

  • Forest owner Marinakis set to face trial in Greece
  • Accused of criminal ties in sports violence
  • Marinakis believes his is a target for the Greek government
