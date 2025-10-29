Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White hails Ruben Amorim for overseeing 'incredible' Man Utd resurgence ahead of crucial Premier League clash at City Ground

Gibbs-White has admitted he is an admirer of Amorim’s transformation job. Speaking to Stan Sport, the Forest playmaker was full of praise for how United have rediscovered their identity.

"It’s been incredible to see, obviously they’ve been going through a tough time in the past couple of years," he said. "But they’ve stuck with the gaffer [Amorim] and the past four or five games, you’re really starting to see how Man United should be playing, that grit and that determination to want to play for the badge. I feel like it’s been incredible to see, it’s something I feel like the league has missed."

However, while Gibbs-White respects United’s resurgence, he has warned that Forest must not get drawn into the hype.

"All we can do is focus on ourselves, we can’t focus on how Man United are doing and how their performances are because if we do that, we’re just almost bowing down to them," he added. "We’ve got to focus on what we want to do and how we can win the game. I feel like this week we’ve already started to implement some ideas, and obviously we’ve still got a few more days until the game, so I’m sure the gaffer [Sean Dyche] will have more ideas of how we can beat them."