Nottingham Forest FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Nottingham Forest owner hit with five-game stadium ban for tunnel meltdown after Fulham defeat

Nottingham ForestFulhamPremier LeagueNottingham Forest vs Fulham

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has been hit with a five-match stadium ban for his 'tunnel meltdown' in the 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Forest lose 1-0 to Fulham at home
  • Club owner behaved in 'improper' manner
  • Marinakis hit with five-match stadium ban
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below