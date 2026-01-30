Nottingham Forest & Celtic handed tough Europa League ties as knockout round play-off draw confirmed

Forest’s reward for a strong finish to their league phase campaign is a tie against Fenerbahce. Forest secured their spot in the play-offs, and a seeded position, by demolishing Ferencvaros 4-0 in their final league game. That victory ensured they finished 13th in the table, meaning they have earned the advantage of playing the second leg at the City Ground.

However, to make that advantage count, they must first survive a trip to Istanbul. Fenerbahce are renowned for their fervent support, and Forest will need to show immense character to bring a positive result back to the banks of the Trent.

Should Forest progress past Fenerbahce, their path to the quarter-finals does not get any easier. The draw has paired the winner of this tie with either Danish champions Midtjylland or Spanish side Real Betis in the last 16. It is a challenging bracket, but having avoided some of the Champions League drop-outs, Forest will feel that a deep run is possible if they can negotiate the cauldron of Istanbul.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!