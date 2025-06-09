Portugal v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2025 FinalGetty Images Sport
Chris Burton

'Nothing is better' - Emotional Cristiano Ronaldo puts international honours above all else after claiming UEFA Nations League glory with Portugal

C. RonaldoPortugalPortugal vs SpainAl Nassr FCUEFA Nations League ASaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo ranks international honours above club prizes, with the all-time great saying there is "nothing better than winning for Portugal".

  • Won domestic & continental titles at club level
  • Now a two-time Nations League winner
  • Broke down in tears after victory over Spain
