'He was not prepared to come to Barcelona' - Blaugrana boss Xavi slammed by old Real Madrid foe Guti after bombshell resignation announcement

Thomas Hindle
Xavi Guti SplitGetty
Xavi HernandezBarcelonaLaLigaReal Madrid

Real Madrid legend Guti has accused Xavi of taking the Barcelona job at the wrong time after the out-of-favour manager announced his resignation.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Guti claimed Xavi was 'not prepared'
  • Accused the manager of poor coaching
  • Ex-Barca star has announced resignation

Editors' Picks