'It's not a penalty!' - Oliver Glasner suggests referee gave Man Utd 'Old Trafford bonus' with crucial spot-kick call vs Crystal Palace

The match's turning point arrived in the second half, sparking significant controversy and drawing the immense ire of the visiting manager. Oliver Glasner was left visibly frustrated by the sequence of events that led to Maxence Lacroix’s straight dismissal for a last-man foul on Matheus Cunha and the subsequent penalty that ultimately allowed the hosts a clear path back into a tightly contested affair.

Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Palace boss did not hold back in his frank assessment of the refereeing standards. "The red card changed the game completely," Glasner stated. "I think it's a very hard decision. The foul starts outside the box. Cunha is very smart to wait until he is inside the box and fall down."