'Not like Man Utd!' - Grimsby Town boss aims savage dig at Red Devils ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Brentford as minnows aim for another shock

The shootout defeat by Grimsby meant Amorim became the first United coach since Louis van Gaal 11 years ago to exit the League Cup in the second round and suffered the ignominy of being the first manager to oversee a defeat to fourth-tier opposition. However, there has been an upside to that humiliating loss.

United have had even more time to prepare for their Premier League games on the training ground, having not qualified for European football this season. Amorim admitted after beating Brighton - who had won their last three visits to Old Trafford - that his side were starting to benefit from that added preparation time.

He said: "I think you can sense that. The results now you can feel that but the team play so much better since we start this season compared to last season, we have different players more suited to this kind of style but it is a big difference, every team that plays in this league and in Europe, it is so much harder. It is a big advantage to have just one game a week and we have to take advantage of it."

United have the chance to win a fourth consecutive league game for the first time since February 2024 when they take on Nottingham Forest next Saturday in Sean Dyche's first Premier League home match in charge of the Tricky Trees.