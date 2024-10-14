Lamine Yamal Luis de la Fuente SpainGetty/GOAL
'We are not kamikazes' - Spain boss Luis de la Fuente hits back after Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal leaves squad with hamstring injury

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has hit back at critics after Lamine Yamal left the La Roja squad after suffering a hamstring injury.

  • Yamal picks up injury with Spain
  • Spain boss criticized for overplaying teenager
  • De la Fuente fires back

