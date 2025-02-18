Not just Christian Pulisic and Santi Gimenez: From Clint Dempsey and Carlos Salcido to Antonee Robinson and Raul Jimenez, memorable USMNT-Mexico duos in Europe

AC Milan have a pair of CONCACAF stars, but there's a long list of U.S.-Mexico tandems who have starred at the club level

The moment Santi Gimenez's goal hit the back of the net, social media went into a frenzy. Not only had he just scored his first Milan goal, but the assist came from none other than Christian Pulisic. North America's fiercest rivalry had made its way to one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the U.S. men's national team and Mexico's most discussed players were thriving alongside one another.

The social fun started immediately. Was this an olive branch between the two teams? How would this impact March's CONCACAF Nations League? Could these two unite the American and Mexican fanbases behind one Milan banner?

Jokes aside, it was a cool moment, one that had both American and Mexican fans excited about the futures of their stars. Pulisic has been thriving with Milan, playing the best soccer of his career. Mexico fans will hope Gimenez can get there, too, after seeing him dominate the Eredivisie. Maybe the two can work together to reach a new level. Maybe this is the start of a wonderful partnership.

That said, it's not the first time American and Mexican stars have played together on the club level in Europe. It hasn't been common, but there have been plenty of cases of the two countries uniting through players in top leagues.

GOAL takes a look at some of the most notable U.S.-Mexico tandems in Europe.