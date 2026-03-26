'Not helping anyone' - Raheem Sterling told to retire and 'go to Ibiza' amid Feyenoord struggles

Van der Gijp delivered a brutal assessment of Sterling’s current form, suggesting the winger should retire immediately. The 31-year-old joined Feyenoord as a free agent following the termination of his Chelsea contract, but he has failed to recapture the spark that once made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.

Speaking on the Willem & Wessel podcast, Van der Gijp did not hold back, stating: "He should just go to Robin van Persie and say, 'Let’s stop this, this isn’t going to work, this isn’t good for me, for you, or for the club'. You’re not really helping anyone with this. He should just go to Ibiza, put on his swimming trunks and eat a delicious paella with his wife. Then he’d be having a great time. But this isn’t going to work out for him anymore. What a shame."