'He's not convincing me!' - Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini hits out at Evan Ferguson after Juventus defeat
Juventus defeat triggers Ferguson conversations at Roma
Roma suffered a narrow defeat away to Juventus at the Allianz Stadium, a result that tightened the race for the top four and prompted an unusually frank post-match assessment from head coach Gasperini. Roma competed for long spells but struggled to turn promising attacking phases into clear chances, a familiar theme in their recent games against elite opposition.
The Giallorossi conceded around the interval and were unable to recover despite periods of control, with Gasperini later pointing to issues in the final third rather than structural problems across the pitch. He highlighted missed opportunities to create danger, while also stressing that the overall team performance remained encouraging, given the absences and rotation forced upon him.
One of the most talked-about decisions was Gasperini’s choice to leave Ferguson on the bench for much of the contest, instead relying on more established attacking options. Ferguson was introduced later but failed to change the course of the game, a situation that set the stage for Gasperini’s forthright comments on the striker’s current standing within the squad.
Gasperini blasts Ferguson — not convinced by the striker
Speaking to Sky Sport after the final whistle, Gasperini began by analysing the performance as a whole. “We made too many poor passes in attack; there were opportunities to create danger,” he said. “This is something we know, but I would emphasise the team’s performance despite the absences we had.”
He went on to underline his broader confidence in the squad and its foundations. “Roma must be confident, they must build a strong squad, and they have a good foundation,” Gasperini explained, before turning his attention to Juventus’ key threats. “Conceicao and Yildiz are strong players. Unfortunately, we conceded at half-time, but in the first half, we conceded very little. Juve had a little more space.”
Gasperini then addressed his attacking selections directly, offering a blunt assessment of Ferguson. “Ferguson isn’t convincing me. Even in the second half, for a long time. He hasn’t quite got into the swing of things yet, along with others. But we have a very solid team. Dybala and Soule were served very well and have superior technical quality. I would make the same decisions again.” Shortly after, speaking on DAZN, he added: “Whoever started the game is who I think is doing best. It’s clear that Roma is currently trying to improve and strengthen themselves in that area of the pitch.”
Ferguson's lack of form costing Roma at times...
Ferguson’s situation has become one of the central talking points of Roma’s season. The striker arrived with significant expectations but has struggled for consistency in Serie A, often finding himself rotated or used sparingly in high-profile fixtures. While his physical profile and potential remain evident, Gasperini’s system places heavy demands on movement, pressing and link-up play, areas where the coach appears unconvinced the Irishman is currently delivering.
The contrast with Roma’s preferred attackers has been stark. Gasperini has repeatedly leaned on technically gifted forwards who can operate between the lines, valuing ball retention and combination play in tight spaces. In that context, Ferguson’s more traditional centre-forward qualities have not always aligned seamlessly with the tactical approach, particularly in matches where Roma are asked to control possession against strong opponents.
Despite the criticism, Gasperini has also been careful to frame his comments within a wider perspective. He has repeatedly stressed that Roma remain competitive, even against the league’s best sides, and that narrow defeats highlight a marginal gap rather than a fundamental flaw.
Ferguson could very well leave Roma — focus shifts to January window
Attention now turns to the January transfer window, which Gasperini openly referenced as a potential opportunity to strengthen the attack. While he stopped short of naming targets or positions, his comments strongly implied that additional firepower could help bridge the gap Roma have encountered against top-tier opponents.
For Ferguson, the coming weeks are likely to be decisive. With competition for places fierce and Gasperini unapologetic in his assessments, the striker faces a challenge to prove his value in training and limited match opportunities. Any improvement in form or suitability to the system could yet shift the manager’s stance, but patience appears limited. Roma, meanwhile, continue their push for a Champions League place, knowing that consistency against direct rivals will be crucial.
