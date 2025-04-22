'Not concerned' - Lionesses star Lauren James tipped to bounce back from hamstring injury as Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor provides Naomi Girma & Sam Kerr injury updates

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor is "not concerned" about Lauren James' hamstring injury but has admitted she cannot put a timeline on her return.

Also provides updates on Girma & Kerr fitness