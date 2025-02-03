'We are not collectables' – Lionesses star Millie Bright calls out Chelsea fan who labelled her 'f*cking sh*t' after making selfie & autograph request at Aston Villa
Chelsea and England star Millie Bright has reminded fans that players are "not collectables" after being branded "f*cking sh*t" by an angry supporter.
- European Championship winner captains Blues
- Helped them to clean sheet & three points at Villa
- Still came in for abuse from a supposed supporter