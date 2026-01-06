Getty Images
'I'm not allowed to bet!' - Oliver Glasner breaks silence on Man Utd manager links with 'insider information' message
Man Utd on hunt for Amorim successor
United have sacked Ruben Amorim and are now on the hunt for the Portuguese's successor. Reports suggest the club are minded to bring in an caretaker manager now, ahead of potentially appointing a permanent replacement in the summer. They have been linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, their former striker who was head coach between 2018 and 2021.
Reflecting on his time at the club, in 2025, the Norwegian said: "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.
"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."
Glasner's take on Man Utd links
Glasner has now insisted that he is unable to give "insider information" and has no interest in discussing the prospect of a move away from Palace.
He said: “I'm not allowed to bet, I don't look at it. I also can’t give insider information. I'm Crystal Palace manager. It makes no sense and it's a waste of time for you to ask me any more questions on it.
"You can sign a new contract. Managers in the Premier League did this last year, they aren’t the manager anymore. We can win trophies, you aren't the manager there anymore. The length of a contract doesn't mean anything."
The club's chairman, Steve Parish, has said it is currently "difficult" to speak to Glasner about a new contract.
He added: "We're in the muck and bullets of the season. There’s no doubt that I’m sure he wants to see if it’s a place he wants to be at and if the circumstances are right for him.
"I know people want him to stay desperately and I want him to stay desperately. We hope we get the outcome we want, but we plan for everything else as well."
Man Utd looking for caretaker manager
In addition to Solskjaer, United have also been linked with a potential move to appoint Michael Carrick as their interim boss until the summer. He did impressive work with Middlesbrough, although he was incapable of guiding the club to promotion, and has been without a job since leaving the Riverside Stadium.
Ex-first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has warned the club that they need to tread carefully when it comes to selecting Amorim's replacement.
He said: "They don't want to make another mistake and very quickly go for someone that they're sort of trying to fill the void with. They need to really look.
"At the end of the day, this is not all about Ruben Amorim. It's about Ineos and the whole team behind it, as well. Because they've basically not backed up what they've been saying. So there's some questions to be asked as well. They don't want to make the same mistake. They have to be really calm and say 'what do we need? what do we need to make sure that United is going to get back on track in the way that is the United style?'"
What comes next for Man Utd?
United, under the management of caretaker Darren Fletcher, face Burnley on Wednesday evening in the first game of the post-Amorim era. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table, just three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
