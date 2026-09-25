Norway boss Stale Solbakken hails Erling Haaland's 'special nose for goals' as Man City superstar reaches 64 international goals

While analysts often point to his searing pace or his physical dominance, Solbakken believes there is something far more mysterious at play—a natural instinct that cannot be replicated on the training pitch. The Norway boss was visibly animated when describing his star man's latest exploits in the Nations League, suggesting that Haaland's ability to be in the right place at the right time is a biological trait rather than a learned skill.

Speaking to TV2, the Norway boss elaborated on this theory by explaining that Haaland’s movement is guided by something internal rather than just tactical instruction. "He has something that cannot be trained. To think where the ball is coming, or where to run. It's something that sits in here," as he pointed toward his nose and head.