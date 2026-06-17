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Krishan Davis

Norway player ratings vs Iraq: Welcome to the party, Erling Haaland! Two-goal striker gets dark horses off the mark in hard-fought opening World Cup win

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E. Haaland

Erling Haaland was the predictable protagonist as Norway picked up a crucial 4-1 victory over Iraq in their first World Cup match since 1998 on Tuesday. The Manchester City striker's first-half brace proved to be decisive, helping to ensure the dark horses made a winning start in Boston in the so-called 'Group of Death'.

The Scandinavians made an understandably shaky start on their return to the World Cup stage after a 28-year absence, but the City goal machine settled the nerves, stretching to turn home a cross at the back post just shy of the half-hour mark.

Against the odds, Iraq were level within 10 minutes through Ayman Hussein powerful header, but the parity was short-lived as Haaland's tireless pressing paid dividends. He pounced on an under-hit back-pass and the Iraqi goalkeeper was too slow to react, with his clearance cannoning in off the striker's knee.

The Asian nation came again immediately, though, as David Moller Wolfe was forced to make a goal-saving block from a close-range volley and Akam Hashem crashed a fierce shot a whisker over the crossbar with the last kick of the first half.

Norway had more control after the break, doubling their advantage through substitute Leo Ostigard with a little over 10 minutes to play, and after Haaland had missed a hat-trick chance, they put some gloss on the scoreline when the talisman's looping header across goal resulted in an Iraqi defender putting through his own net.

GOAL rates Norway's players in Boston...

  • Iraq v Norway: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Orjan Nyland (6/10):

    Had no real chance with Iraq's goal and didn't have many other saves to make.

    Julian Ryerson (6/10):

    Not able to get forward as much as he would have liked and his deliveries lacked their usual quality.

    Kristoffer Ajer (7/10):

    Made a vital intervention to deny Al-Hamadi when he was in on goal and marshalled the defence well.

    Torbjorn Heggem (6/10):

    Shaky to begin with but eventually settled down, making plenty of clearances.

    David Moller Wolfe (7/10):

    Got forward well and was rewarded with a fine assist for the opener. Also made a great block to prevent a certain goal.

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  • Iraq v Norway: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Sander Berge (6/10):

    Not always adventurous enough in possession, but when he did decided to push forward it resulted in the opening goal.

    Fredrik Aursnes (6/10):

    A no-frills but tidy performance that was full of running from the Benfica man.

    Martin Odegaard (6/10):

    Would have hoped to create a lot more, given the opposition, but often found himself on the fringes. Did pick up an assist from a corner, though.

  • Iraq v Norway: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Alexander Sorloth (5/10):

    It's very obvious he's not a winger when you watch him shunted out wide. Struggled to make any real impact before being hooked.

    Erling Haaland (8/10):

    Inevitable. Scored with his first shot on target at a World Cup and was rewarded for his hard pressing for his second. Quiet second half but job done.

    Antonio Nusa (7/10):

    Looked razor-sharp with some dazzling footwork and played a role in the opener. You can see why he's been dubbed the 'Norwegian Neymar'.

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  • Iraq v Norway: Group I - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Oscar Bobb (6/10):

    Fairly quiet cameo from the ex-Man City man.

    Kristian Thorstvedt (6/10):

    Helped to force the late own goal and looked a threat.

    Andreas Schjelderup (6/10):

    Didn't have long to get on the ball and took a big blow for his troubles.

    Leo Ostigard (7/10):

    Crashed a header home shortly after his introduction.

    Patrick Berg (N/A):

    On late to shore up the midfield.

    Stale Solbakken (8/10):

    A very satisfying outing for the Norway boss, who will know a victory in this game was vital to their chances of qualification with tough tests against Senegal and France ahead.

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