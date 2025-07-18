'Nothing but fond memories' - Noni Madueke posts emotional goodbye message to Chelsea as transfer to London rivals Arsenal nears N. Madueke Chelsea Arsenal Transfers Premier League

Noni Madueke penned a heartfelt farewell message to Chelsea as his transfer to London rivals Arsenal is set to be completed. The England international is preparing to trade Stamford Bridge for the Emirates Stadium as he looks to reignite his career after an inconsistent spell with the Blues.