Welling UnitedGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Non-league clash abandoned after manager sustains injuries in 'altercation' with man as police arrest suspect

Police have arrested a man after the manager of non-league side Potters Bar Town needed medical treatment following an 'altercation' on Saturday. The Isthmian League clash at Welling United was scheduled to take place at 3pm but the contest was postponed after coach Sammy Moore was injured less than 45 minutes before kick-off. The Metropolitan Police have since said that a 42-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

  • Man arrested before game

    According to police, officers were called at 1.18pm about an incident at Welling's Park View Road stadium on Saturday. Shortly after, both teams announced that the fixture had been postponed. The force added that one man, reportedly Moore, suffered injuries to his face, while another was in custody. 

    "Police were called to Welling Football Club following reports of an altercation between two men," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson told BBC Sport. "Officers attended and found a 38-year-old man with injuries to his face. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody."

    • Advertisement
  • General Views of Sport Venues after events postponed due to Covid-19Getty Images Sport

    Clubs release statements

    On Saturday, both Welling and Potters Bar posted statements on their respective websites about the incident. While the former were more terse in their comments, the latter confirmed this was a "serious incident" and that their manager is receiving "appropriate medical care".

    Potters Bar's statement reads: "Today’s scheduled fixture at Welling United was abandoned prior to kick-off following a serious incident involving a member of our management team. Police attended the ground and, following their involvement, the match was unable to proceed. Our manager is receiving appropriate medical care, and the club is supporting him fully. The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities, including the league and The FA, and we are seeking formal advice. As this is now subject to ongoing processes, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."

    While Welling added: "Saturday’s fixture against Potters Bar Town has been postponed. The club will be making no further comment at this time. Further news regarding the rearranged fixture will be communicated in due course."

  • League 'aware of the matter'

    Nick Robinson, chairman of the Isthmian League, did admit that the English seventh-tier has been informed about this incident.

    He added: "The league is aware of this matter and are awaiting the written reports of the alleged incident. We cannot comment further at this time."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • General Views of Sport Venues after events postponed due to Covid-19Getty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    It remains to be seen what will come of this matter and when this game will be replayed this season. Incidentally, Potters Bar are bottom of the division, whereas Welling are two places above them in 20th.

Northern Premier League
Chatham Town crest
Chatham Town
CHT
Potters Bar Town crest
Potters Bar Town
POB
Northern Premier League
Lewes crest
Lewes
LEW
Welling crest
Welling
WEL
0