‘Nobody feels their place is guaranteed’ - Folarin Balogun says USMNT spots are up for grabs before World Cup

"I think you have to give credit to Pochettino and his staff," the striker told FIFA. "They have created an atmosphere where nobody feels like their place is guaranteed. I think that is the most important thing you can do when you have such a big pool of players like the USA does. It was easy for maybe some guys who didn't get previously called up to almost psychologically go into a place where you don't feel like you can get picked, you don't feel like your domestic league warrants you getting picked for the national team because that's what you've been shown before.

"But Pochettino has come in with a completely new philosophy and if he thinks someone is playing well and is playing in a division like Major League Soccer then he will pick them. That is a wake-up call for everybody, and naturally, that will get a reaction, but he's also been able to add the smartness and the tactician side to it, and I think both sides are gelling together.