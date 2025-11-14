'There's no violence' - Cristiano Ronaldo defended by Roberto Martinez after Portugal star sees red against Ireland

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson had said in the build-up to the game that Ronaldo’s presence can influence match officials. Portugal coach Martinez referenced those comments when delivering his reaction to a red card that was brandished following a VAR review.

Martinez said, having seen Ronaldo swing an arm in the direction of Dara O’Shea: "The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

"He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender. I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

"The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body."

