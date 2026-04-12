No place in the first team yet! It seems likely that VfB Stuttgart’s summer signing will be leaving

In 24 competitive matches so far, Darvich has scored nine goals and provided three assists, helping to secure the VfB reserves’ place in the third tier for next season. His form has impressed manager Sebastian Hoeneß.

“Noah is doing really well in the second team, and I still believe it will continue to benefit him to play there and get minutes,” the VfB coach said recently at a press conference, adding, “His development is very good. I think we’ll continue to get a lot of enjoyment out of him in the future.”

Hoeneß also left the door open for a future loan move, adding, “It may be that next season we will give him the opportunity to play elsewhere at a higher level.”