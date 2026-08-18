AFP
No more secrets: Premier League broadcasters set to expose explosive on-pitch conversations between players and referees
Expanded broadcasting rules
According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Premier League have approved a significant change to their broadcasting rules. Starting this season, television rights holders Sky Sports and TNT Sports will broadcast audio captured by the RefCam system during live matches.
RefCam, a camera mounted to the referee's headset, was introduced last season to show their perspective, but its remit has now been expanded. Broadcasters will feature audio from up to two games per week, revealing the exact exchanges between players and referees. This development means fans will finally hear the unfiltered conversations that take place on the pitch during crucial moments of the game.
- Getty Images Sport
Collaborative decisions and transparency
The audio will not be broadcast completely live, but will instead be shown as part of near-live instant replays shortly after selected incidents occur. The specific situations to be televised will be determined collaboratively by the broadcasters, the Premier League, and refereeing body Pro Ref. The Premier League have stated that playing this audio will "give supporters further insight into how and why decisions are made".
Furthermore, the independent Key Match Incidents Panel, which assesses whether major decisions like red cards and penalties were correct, will begin publishing their weekly verdicts directly on the Premier League website to enhance transparency.
Restrictions on live officials
Despite the push for greater clarity, live in-game video assistant referee audio remains strictly off-limits during these broadcasts due to existing regulations set by the International Football Association Board. The new audio offering will exclusively feature the on-field microphone recordings rather than live communications with the video assistant referee.
Meanwhile, chief refereeing officer Howard Webb will continue his regular appearances on the Match Officials Mic'd Up programme to provide comprehensive analysis and unedited audio from divisive decisions. The number of televised fixtures featuring the RefCam technology is expected to increase significantly from 20 matches to approximately 45 this season.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking to the future
Looking ahead, the Premier League and Pro Ref are actively lobbying the International Football Association Board to relax the restrictions preventing the live broadcast of video assistant referee communications. While the RefCam audio experiment will not feature on the opening weekend, it will be trialled soon before a wider rollout across the entire top-flight campaign.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting