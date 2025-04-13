Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Gill Clark

Nightmare for Kylian Mbappe! Real Madrid superstar shown straight red card for horror challenge against Alaves with French star facing ban in huge blow to Los Blancos' title hopes

K. MbappeReal MadridDeportivo Alaves vs Real MadridDeportivo AlavesLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe was shown a straight red card in the first half of Real Madrid's La Liga clash with Alaves on Sunday for an awful challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mbappe sent off for awful tackle
  • Left Madrid down to 10 men in first half
  • Los Blancos trying to cut gap to Barcelona
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches