Nightmare for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich humbled in title showdown as Xabi Alonso's Bayern Leverkusen go five points clear at top of Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen outclassed Bayern Munich in a 3-0 win that provides a huge boost to the shock Bundesliga leaders' title hopes.

  • Bayern beaten 3-0 by Leverkusen
  • Xabi Alonso's team five points clear
  • Kane managed just one shot in game

