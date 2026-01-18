Nightmare for Niclas Fullkrug in Milan as West Ham loanee has €500k of jewellery stolen from hotel room

Hammers boss Nuno Espirito Santo was happy to sanction Fullkrug's loan switch to AC Milan as the former Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund forward struggled for form in the capital. Fullkrug has failed to score at club level since April 2025, though injuries have restricted the Germany international to just 11 league starts since he moved to the London Stadium in 2024.

The 32-year-old, however, has struggled to rediscover his scoring touch in Milan with no goals in his opening four league outings for Max Allegri's side. And Fullkrug's nightmare start to life in Italy continued in midweek as he returned to his hotel room following training ahead of Thursday's trip to Como to realise it had been ransacked by thieves.

As per Gazzetta Dello Sport, it is estimated that around €500k worth of goods were stolen from a safe, including watches and jewellery, with the player working with authorities to identify potential suspects. Bracelets and earrings belonging to his wife were also taken.