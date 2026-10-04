'This is a team sport, it's not tennis!' - Nicolo Barella brushes off Italy benching & lifts lid on physical toll of 70-game seasons

Looking ahead to the next challenge, Barella warned that Turkiye will be a dangerous opponent. The visitors arrive in Bologna eager to turn their fortunes around after a dismal Nations League campaign that has seen them lose all three of their Group A fixtures so far, scoring just one goal while conceding eight. Turkiye's struggles have been compounded by high-profile injuries, with Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu both ruled out of the clash.

'Hakan is a champion who I got to know first as an opponent, then as a teammate. He is a leader, so naturally that is a big loss for them, but they have other players we need to be wary of too. Turkiye will be wounded by their recent results and certainly eager to send a signal,' he noted. Addressing the new four-game international window, Barella concluded: 'I don't know if it's better or not. The positive thing is that we have more time to work and get to grips with the coach's ideas, but they are long trips, we play every two days and get back late.'