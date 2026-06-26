'One of the best of my career' - Nicolas Pepe basks in Ivory Coast glory and earns coach's praise after securing World Cup knockout spot

The veteran forward expressed immense pride in his milestone performance but remained incredibly modest about his individual accolades on the night. Speaking to FIFA, Pepe said: “Of course! I know I’ve got what it takes. This is the reward for all my hard work, and I hope it will continue in the upcoming matches too. My brace was down to the team as well.

"For the first goal, I just had to tap the ball in after some brilliant work from Yan; for the second, Ibra [Sangare] played a superb ball, and all I had to do was stay focused and score. I’d like to dedicate this trophy to the lads. It was one of the best nights of my career."

Manager Emerse Fae was equally delighted with the forward's decisive contribution, adding: “Nico knows it, and so do we: he’s a top-class player. He’s one of the players who need to help us win matches in these competitions. He has the ability and the experience to do so. Today, he scored two brilliant goals. It’s good for the team, and it’s good for him too.”