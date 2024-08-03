'It really p*sses me off!' - Nicolas Otamendi blames France player 'whose name I don't even know' for sparking massive brawl with wild celebrations after Olympics defeat
Argentina star Nicolas Otamendi hit out at France's passionate celebrations following the clash between the two sides at the Olympics.
- French celebrations 'p*ssed off' Otamendi
- Defender angered by player's actions
- Argentina lost to France in quarter-finals