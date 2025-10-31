Getty Images
Nicolas Jackson is 'where he needs to be' as Vincent Kompany provides 'objective' explanation of striker's 'outstanding' impact at Bayern Munich
Kompany's 'objective' praise for under-fire Jackson
Jackson, 24, joined the German champions on a season-long loan from Chelsea for a reported €16.5 million (£14m/$19m) fee, which includes a €65m (£54m/$71m) purchase option. However, the Senegalese international has failed to score in his first six Bundesliga appearances, leading to questions over his suitability.
Despite the mounting external pressure, Kompany was unequivocal in his support, stating he has a "completely different opinion" to the public and explaining his reasoning.
"He's working very well," Kompany said. "We talked about his integration last week, and it's gone very quickly for him. I know why the question comes up, but I have no problem having a completely different opinion. I'll explain why objectively."
"In the first half against Dortmund, for example, he played an outstanding role, and the same against Pafos. He interpreted the game very quickly, understood what we wanted from him, and also got off to a good start against Club Brugge."
Kompany dismissed the goal-centric criticism as simplistic: "He's a striker; when he scores, we say he's the best. When he doesn't score, we say maybe he's not good enough. I'm happy that we have Jackson here; he'll be important for us this season. In terms of his playing ability, he's already where he needs to be, if only the goals would come."
Matthaus criticises Jackson amid wait for league goal
The public debate Kompany referenced is fuelled by Jackson's unconvincing statistics. In 13 appearances across all competitions, he has clocked just 457 minutes of action.
His two goals have come in the Champions League, against Pafos and Club Brugge. In the Bundesliga, he has not had a direct goal contribution in 244 minutes of playing time, a stark contrast to his attacking teammates Harry Kane (20 goals), Michael Olise (seven), and Luis Diaz (eight).
The striker's form has drawn sharp criticism from club legend Lothar Matthaus, who claimed Jackson looks "out of place".
"He gets little playing time and when he has played, he still seems a bit out of place," Matthaus said. "With Olise, Kane, Diaz, [Joshua] Kimmich, [Aleksandar] Pavlovic, the ball moves well. With him, it always gets a little stuck, or rather, his passing isn't quite sharp enough yet."
Matthaus also warned that Jackson's minutes could "decrease even further" when Jamal Musiala returns from injury.
Jackson 'happy' in Bavaria after summer transfer
For his part, Jackson maintains he is settling well in Bavaria. Speaking to the club's official website earlier in the week, the 24-year-old expressed his happiness.
"I'm really happy to be here and to be playing alongside such big names," Jackson said. "Oktoberfest was something very special... It gave me the chance to get to know an important part of Bavarian culture. Everything has been fantastic so far. I already feel very much at home here.”
The former Villarreal forward also spoke glowingly of his partnership with Kane, who has often played in a deeper No.10 role to accommodate Jackson as the central striker.
"It's incredible. I looked up to Harry even as a child," he added. "Now playing in the same team as him makes me very proud. I learn from him every day and try to pick up a few things from him."
Jackson's stated aim is to "make our fans happy and repay the trust my teammates and the coach have placed in me."
What comes next?
Kompany's support for his striker comes ahead of a crucial fixture. Bayern host Bayer Leverkusen this Saturday, taking on a side they have not beaten in the last five Bundesliga meetings. The manager acknowledged the "rivalry" is "still there" and that Leverkusen, who have 16 from a possible 18 points under new coach Kasper Hjulmand, remain a "dangerous attacking team".
While Kompany insists "nobody is assured of their place," his public backing suggests Jackson remains a key part of his tactical plan as he awaits his first, and badly needed, Bundesliga goal.
