GFX Nicolas Jackson John Obi MikelGetty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'Don't talk sh*t' - Nicolas Jackson tells John Obi Mikel to 'shut your mouth' in shocking response to Chelsea legend's recent criticism after Wolves romp

ChelseaN. JacksonPremier LeagueWolverhampton vs ChelseaWolverhampton

Nicolas Jackson warned Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel to "shut your mouth" as the striker hit back at the ex-midfielder's brutal assessment of him.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mikel heavily criticised Jackson last week
  • Striker responded with goal and assist vs Wolves
  • Took to social media to send message to legend
Article continues below