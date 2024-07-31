Nico Williams set to snub Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal & Chelsea for Athletic Club stay - with Spain's Euro 2024 hero also in line for new contract at San Mames
Nico Williams will reportedly reject Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Chelsea, with the winger in line for a new contract at Athletic Club.
- Williams has a deal with Athletic until 2027
- Poised to sign a one-year extension
- Barcelona looking at alternative targets