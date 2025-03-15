Nico Williams to link up with Harry Kane?! Bayern Munich ready to battle Barcelona for Athletic Club star with German giants ready to trigger €58m release clause
Bayern Munich are ready to battle with Barcelona to secure the signature of Athletic Club star Nico Williams in the summer, per a new report.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern eyeing move for Williams
- Ready to battle with Barcelona in the summer
- Williams' current contract runs until 2027