Nico Williams makes key decision on future as Barcelona and Athletic Club eagerly await Spain star's announcement

Getty/GOALAditya GokhaleNico Williams makes key decision on future as Barcelona and Athletic Club eagerly await Spain star's announcementBarcelonaAthletic ClubLaLigaTransfersAthletic Club star Nico Williams has reportedly made the decision regarding his future amid Barcelona's interest in his services. Barcelona keep hoping for Williams signing Winger to make his decision by August 12 Athletic Club offer winger extension at San Mames