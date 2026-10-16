‘He's a Formula 1’ - Agent reveals financial uncertainty and registration fears blocked Nico Williams' blockbuster Barcelona move

Williams' agent, Felix Tainta, recently appeared on the Los Fulanos podcast to explain exactly why the high-profile transfer fell through. He revealed that Barcelona's well-documented financial issues and highly inflated wage bill were the main stumbling blocks.

Tainta explained that the club simply could not guarantee they would be able to register the player with La Liga. This unacceptable level of uncertainty eventually forced the player's camp to walk away from the negotiating table.

"We were in talks with Barca," Tainta confirmed on the podcast. "We were discussing, then we reached a stage in the negotiations where Nico could no longer afford to stay on the sidelines."