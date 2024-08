On his way to Real Madrid? Nico Schlotterbeck addresses links to Champions League winners as Borussia Dortmund star admits he could be 'tempted' to go abroad Nico SchlotterbeckReal MadridBorussia DortmundLaLigaBundesligaTransfers

Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck has responded to transfer links with Real Madrid as he commits to a future with the German side.