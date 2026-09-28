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Bayern Munich line up SHOCK Harry Kane replacement as Juventus starlet emerges as top target
Bayern enter the transfer race
Woltemade's future is quickly becoming one of the most fascinating transfer storylines ahead of the summer window. The German striker, currently on loan at Juventus from Newcastle , has found himself firmly on Bayern's radar.
According to journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarian hierarchy have identified the forward as the ideal addition to their squad. They reportedly view Woltemade as a primary alternative and potential long-term successor to Kane.
Bayern's strategy involves closely monitoring his performances in Turin over the coming months. If Woltemade can shine and find the back of the net regularly, the Munich club are prepared to make a decisive move to secure his signature.
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A monumental financial asking price
However, securing his signature will not be straightforward or cheap for any interested party. Newcastle only brought the striker to the Premier League in 2025, paying a hefty €75 million fee to Stuttgart.
Consequently, the Magpies will only entertain a monumental financial offer to part with their asset. The English club have reportedly set a staggering baseline valuation of €60 million for the forward. This astronomical price tag presents a significant obstacle. Newcastle's firm stance means any potential suitors must be willing to dig deep into their pockets.
Juventus facing severe financial fears
For Juventus, the situation is becoming increasingly precarious. While the Bianconeri clearly want to retain Woltemade if he delivers a standout campaign, Newcastle's €60m asking price could prove entirely prohibitive. Such a massive expenditure threatens to fall well beyond the financial capabilities of the Italian club. Their hopes of a permanent transfer would be further complicated if a bidding war erupts.
Competing against a financial powerhouse like Bayern is a daunting prospect for the Serie A side. Bianconeri must now carefully weigh their options in the face of this fierce competition.
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The danger of a temporary stay
The looming threat for Juve is that their time with the talented German may only be a fleeting chapter. If Woltemade thrives in Italy, Bianconeri risk watching him pack his bags for Munich next summer. In that scenario, the 2002-born forward would transform from a current asset into a massive market regret.
For now, the striker remains focused on his loan spell, knowing his performances will dictate his future. The coming months will be crucial as Bayern wait in the wings.
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